byBenzinga Insights
March 10, 2022 12:21 pm
This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $52,370,942 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1

$52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xf60c2ea62edbfe808163751dd0d8693dcb30019c

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 98,330 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -5% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

