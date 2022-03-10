This Wallet Just Transferred $97M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $97,992,968 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xfa453aec042a837e4aebbadab9d4e25b15fad69d

$97 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x366064cc2baa69ff0bb0dd7dd07cb266e5105759

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 98,330 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -5% in the past 24 hours.

