byRenato Capelj
March 9, 2022 4:22 pm
BZ Bites: Ahead Of Trading Launch, iVest+ Adds Crypto Data To Platform

iVest+ announced Wednesday the addition of cryptocurrency price and fundamental data to its suite of products, including its retail platform Market Gear.

The development comes as the innovator in trading platforms looks to address the demand for cryptocurrency tools.

"Cryptocurrency trading has obviously become part of the mainstream trading vernacular," said Rance Masheck, CEO of iVest+. "Our traders are very sophisticated in stocks and options, and they have requested that we provide them with cryptocurrency information in an evolving world."

Going forward, iVest+ is looking to full integration of education, analysis and trading capabilities.

"Now that we have completed our data modules for cryptocurrencies, it's a safe bet that trading through the platform is coming soon, which means full integration with our other popular tools, such as our Trade Journal for tracking results,” said Chris Mercer, COO of iVest+.

