Bitcoin Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 9, 2022 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 8.47% over the past 24 hours to $42,126.00, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 7.0% loss, moving from $44,790.14 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 24.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.14% to over 18.98 million which makes up an estimated 90.37% of its max supply, which is 21.00 million. The current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at $801.10 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 5.78% to $40,916.00. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $39,205.46 to its current price. read more
Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrency will mark the downfall for the asset class. read more
A Token For All Seasons: Can This Crypto Project Allow You To Always Know When To Buy And When To Sell?

A Token For All Seasons: Can This Crypto Project Allow You To Always Know When To Buy And When To Sell?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
'Crypto Is Helping' Ukraine With Fast Transfers: Government Official

'Crypto Is Helping' Ukraine With Fast Transfers: Government Official

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov said the cryptocurrency community is helping the nation in the wake of the Russian invasion. read more