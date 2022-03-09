VUELE™, CurrencyWorks' Movie NFT Platform, Announces Lionsgate's Grindstone Entertainment Acquires U.S. Rights to its ZERO CONTACT Movie

byCurrencyWorks
March 9, 2022 8:04 am
Following special edition NFT releases on VUELE™, ZERO CONTACT will go to wide distribution in the U.S. by Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment in May

Los Angeles, CA. March 9, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE:CWRK) (OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, announced today that Grindstone Entertainment Group (“Grindstone”), a Lionsgate company, has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to ZERO CONTACT, starring Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, following the film’s NFT release on VUELE™, CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films. 

ZERO CONTACT will go to wide distribution throughout the U.S. in May. VUELE™ recently released the ZERO CONTACT Exclusive Edition and Collector’s Edition NFT bundles on the VUELE™ platform. For more information on both ZERO CONTACT NFTs, please click here.

ZERO CONTACT made film history by becoming the first feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT on VUELE™. In September, VUELE™ successfully sold the first 11 ZERO CONTACT NFTs, which grossed more than $100,000.00 USD. 

VUELE™ is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature-length films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. 

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io 

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io 
 

