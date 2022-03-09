This Crypto Exchange Is Giving Away $100,000 Of Shiba Inu To New Users

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Tuesday it would distribute $100,000 worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens to new users as part of a new promotional strategy.

What Happened: Binance said it will extend a “limited-time welcome offer” to new users who would have the chance to claim and earn SHIB tokens on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The cryptocurrency exchange is running two promotions with SHIB, one of which will require users to sign up with a referral link between certain times on March 21 for a welcome bonus and a guaranteed share of $80,000 of SHIB tokens.

The other will require users to accumulate a total trading volume of $1,000 across SHIB spot trading pairs including Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) (SHIB/USDT), Binance U.S. Dollar (CRYPTO: BUSD) (SHIB/BUSD), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) (SHIB/DOGE).

The qualified users would then be placed in a prize pool with $20,000 worth of SHIB tokens that will be distributed based on their corresponding level of trading activity.

Shiba Inu’s persisting popularity has seen the meme-coin listed on several major crypto exchanges including Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). The last year has also seen many leading retailers such as Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWM) accept SHIB as a means of payment.

Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00002413, gaining 3.9% in the last 24 hours. The meme-coin is down 72% from its all-time high of $0.00008616.

Photo by Ferhat Deniz Fors on Unsplash