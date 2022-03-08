Why AMC Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 8, 2022 1:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $15.72. Strength is possibly related to the recent opening weekend of The Batman.

AMC on Monday announced that the company experienced its third-highest attended weekend since movie theatres reopened in the summer of 2020. AMC says More than 4 million tickets were sold globally at AMC locations Thursday through Sunday, based on the strength of the successful opening weekend of The Batman from Warner Bros. and DC.

The company says this sales figure outpaces the year-over-year attendance for the same weekend in both 2019 and 2020.

See Also: This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $8.31.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $18.06 Tuesday afternoon. The company reports fourth-quarter earnings results during Tuesday's after-hours session. read more
Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 6.6% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. read more
What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 7.4% at $19.06 Tuesday afternoon. The company earlier announced it has reached a lease agreement with GW Properties to acquire and open AMC Evanston 12 in the Chicago area. read more
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the hiring of a former PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) executive to oversee its popcorn business expansion. read more