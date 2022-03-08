Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $15.72. Strength is possibly related to the recent opening weekend of The Batman.

AMC on Monday announced that the company experienced its third-highest attended weekend since movie theatres reopened in the summer of 2020. AMC says More than 4 million tickets were sold globally at AMC locations Thursday through Sunday, based on the strength of the successful opening weekend of The Batman from Warner Bros. and DC.

The company says this sales figure outpaces the year-over-year attendance for the same weekend in both 2019 and 2020.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $8.31.