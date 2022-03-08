Meet The Company Aiming To Transform The Relationship Between Cryptocurrency Mining And Energy
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash
Scott Kaufman, CEO of Creek Road Miners (OTC:CRKR), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on March 4, 2022.
Creek Road Miners offers a unique solution to some of cryptocurrency mining’s biggest shortcomings. Scott shared the company’s distinctive, verticalized approach to cryptocurrency mining.
Watch the full interview here:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.