byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2022 12:01 pm
This Wallet Just Transferred $207M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $207,708,976 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xf125b06bb26551d75e8f636927e76d82efbdb551

$207 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xc39cc669a548c661dfa6b5a1eeaa389d1ec53143

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 91,282 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -1% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

