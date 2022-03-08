Limited Edition NFTs in Support of Ukrainian Relief Released on FabriikX

Limited edition Ukrainian Relief NFT art has been released on FabriikX, and all proceeds will go directly to the Joint Ukrainian-American Relief Committee (UUARC), an international humanitarian organization that has been providing aid to Ukrainians in need all over the world for nearly 80 years.

Everyone around the world is tuning in to the Russian invasion of Ukraine—a savage and unprovoked war that continues to take Ukrainian lives, destroy properties and force Ukrainian women and children out of their homeland, while the men are left to defend their country.

As Ukraine struggles to fight for their freedom and democracy, something that Russian President Vladimir Putin is dead-set on taking by force, many democratic nations have come together to show their support for Ukraine and impose economic sanctions.

Similarly, citizens are seen holding rallies and protesting against the war, while many continue to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine survive this historical crisis. The limited-edition Ukrainian Relief NFTs now available on FabriikX is one innovative way of showing support for war-torn Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Relief NFT collection is the result of a collaboration between NFTfamiliars managing partner Adam Hawley and consultant and tech executive Yuriy Porytko of Ukrainian-American sports club Tryzub. NFTfamiliars is a community of NFT holders at FabriikX, a curation-focused NFT marketplace.

“It was an easy decision for us to get involved in this project and we are delighted that FabriikX has come on board to help with the process of minting these highly collectable NFTs to support such a vital cause,” Hawley said.

“The funds [are being] donated to [Ukrainians] to help them restore their faith in humanity and to provide them the tools to rebuild their own lives,” Hawley added.

Capitalizing on the popularity of NFTs to support a worthy cause, the three entities working together have created two unique NFT designs that display the colors and patriotism of Ukraine.

“I [believe an NFT sale over a blockchain is] an ideal way to transfer funds directly to those in need. Offering a digital image that remain[s] on-chain is a reminder of the impact that we have on others in their times of need,” Hawley pointed out.

Stand with Ukraine

Ukrainian Effort

Titled “Stand with Ukraine” and the “Ukrainian Effort,” both designs have a backdrop of the Ukrainian flag painted on a picket fence. “Stand with Ukraine” has a statue in front of the fence that “is like an angel standing tall to protect her people,” while the “Ukrainian Effort” NFT displays the coat of arms of Ukraine.

“The idea came from my dear friend Yuriy, who is coordinating the relief effort. He sent me the logo, the coat of arms of Ukraine, and I felt like it should be emblazoned on the fence,” Hawley related.

“The picket fence symbolized the value that can come from many pieces bonding together to form protection. And the idea of using the coat of arms came from me—I see it as representing both the strength and the precarious fate of the Ukrainian people which is lying in the balance,” Porytko explained.

There are 100 editions per design being sold at $100 each to complete a total donation of $20,000 to the UUARC. The price of the Ukrainian Relief NFTs has been determined to match the average donation being sent to the UUARC in this time of war.

Not only will people be donating their money to aid Ukraine, but they will also be adding a valuable NFT in their collection. The limited-edition Ukrainian Relief NFTs will surely be a prized memento given that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is history in the making.

“The NFT allows the donor to retain a gift in return as a reminder of, or, for possible tie-ins that may come forward in the future. NFTs are popular right now, so why not shift the gears and show people they can be useful tools beyond just their focus as speculative assets,” Hawley added.

NFTs being sold for millions of dollars have made headlines over the past couple of years, with Pak’s “The Merge” and Beeple’s “Everydays – The First 5000 Days” having been auctioned off for $91.8 million and $69.3 million, respectively. NFT collectors are increasing by the day, and it is but right to utilize this unique digital asset and market to create charity tokens that will benefit more people other than just the seller and buyer.

NFTs are more often viewed as speculative investments due to their exorbitant price, coupled with expensive minting and transaction fees. For instance, it would usually take $70 to $300 to mint an NFT on OpenSea, Ethereum’s minting platform. These kinds of prices will make it impossible for affordable NFTs to be sold as charity coins.

The Ukrainian Relief NFTs are priced at a very affordable $100 because they were minted on the BSV blockchain, the largest public blockchain equipped with limitless scaling that is currently processing millions of transactions daily at fees of insignificant fractions of a penny. With a blockchain that is developed properly and the right people spearheading the project, it is now possible for people across the globe to support Ukraine by buying NFTs.