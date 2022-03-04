CryptoPunk #9142 Sold For 74 ETH

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 2:01 pm
CryptoPunk #9142 Sold For 74 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever.

What happened: CryptoPunk #9142 just sold for 74.89 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) ($201,740 USD). The value of CryptoPunks is typically determined by Punk’s attributes, with the hoodie, beanie, and pilot helmet traits being the most coveted. Other species of Punks (Zombies, Apes and Aliens) are incredibly rare and also sell for a premium.

Here are a list of its attributes and how many other Punks have the same trait:

  • Type: Male (6,039)
  • Accessory: Messy Hair (460)
  • Accessory: Classic Shades (502)
  • Accessory: Earring (2,459)
  • Accessory: Goat (295)
  • Accessory: 4 Attributes (813)

Why it Matters: Cryptopunks are the ultimate rookie card for NFT collectors. CryptoPunks have earned huge influence in 2021, with dozens of Celebrities proudly showing off their punk ownership on Twitter. Cryptopunk sales are a leading indicator for the rest of the NFT market, and go to show that some are willing to spend serious coin on blockchain based art.

Price Action: Ethereum is currently trading at $2,679.10, down 4.91% over the past 24 hours.

See Also: NFT Release Calendar and Best NFT Projects of 2021

Data provided by OpenSea.

Checkout the full cryptopunk collection

You can learn more about this NFT here.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

