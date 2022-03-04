Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 4, 2022 3:14 pm
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower Friday afternoon amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 2% lower Friday afternoon at around $40,600.

Ethereum is trading 2% lower Friday afternoon at around $2,670.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 6.3% at $23.10 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 5.7% at $15.06 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 6.4% at $166.63 per share.

