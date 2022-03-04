Ethereum Down More Than 6% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 10:02 am
Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has decreased 6.68% over the past 24 hours to $2,699.14. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $2,694.85 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 30.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.22%. This brings the circulating supply to 119.82 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at 322.46 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Ethereum?

