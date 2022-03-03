Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: ANC) rose 19.47% to $4.69 over the past 24 hours. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $232.34 million, a 918.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,222,191,419.00. 258,491,436.35 1,000,000,000.00 Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) is up 13.82% at $25.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.87 million, which is 47.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,459,361,472.00.

(CRYPTO: FXS) is up 13.82% at $25.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.87 million, which is 47.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,459,361,472.00. 57,730,568.56 99,592,483.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 12.34% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 158.33 million, which is 52.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $5,274,839,380.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OKB) rose 12.34% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 158.33 million, which is 52.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $5,274,839,380.00 as of today. 262,680,011.32 Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 10.95% at $128.81. Quant’s current trading volume totals $45.82 million, a 9.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,723,193,356.00.

(CRYPTO: QNT) is up 10.95% at $128.81. Quant’s current trading volume totals $45.82 million, a 9.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,723,193,356.00. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) increased by 10.15% to $0.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $436.01 million, which is 33.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,787,082,552.00.

(CRYPTO: VET) increased by 10.15% to $0.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $436.01 million, which is 33.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,787,082,552.00. 66,760,741,299.00 Not Available THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 8.88% at $5.81. The trading volume for this coin is currently $149.33 million, which is 111.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,729,257,163.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 8.88% at $5.81. The trading volume for this coin is currently $149.33 million, which is 111.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,729,257,163.00 as of today. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 8.78% to $43.09 over the past 24 hours. JUNO’s current trading volume totals $21.91 million, a 304.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,924,551,782.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 44,610,576.38

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

LOSERS

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.74% to $6.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 68.72 million, which is 41.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,090,195,229.00.

(CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.74% to $6.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 68.72 million, which is 41.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,090,195,229.00. 331,872,447.00 Not Available Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 1.68% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $49.35 million, a 32.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.

(CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 1.68% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $49.35 million, a 32.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. 0.00 Not Available Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) decreased by 1.59% to $10.06 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $168.14 million, a 35.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,589,182,634.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: UNI) decreased by 1.59% to $10.06 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $168.14 million, a 35.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,589,182,634.00 as of today. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) decreased by 1.54% to $20.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.64 million, which is 45.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,545,039,627.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KCS) decreased by 1.54% to $20.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.64 million, which is 45.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,545,039,627.00 as of today. 76,128,123.00 Not Available Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.32% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 845.15 million, which is 44.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 29,753,992,957.00.

(CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.32% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 845.15 million, which is 44.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 29,753,992,957.00. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.17% to $317.53 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.25 billion, a 29.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $6,046,472,123.00.

(CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.17% to $317.53 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.25 billion, a 29.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $6,046,472,123.00. 18,998,156.15 21,000,000.00 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.0% to $2926.72 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.65 billion, which is 22.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETH’s estimated market cap is $350,579,623,956.00.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.