Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) rose 19.47% to $4.69 over the past 24 hours. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $232.34 million, a 918.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,222,191,419.00.
Circulating Supply: 258,491,436.35
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) is up 13.82% at $25.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.87 million, which is 47.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,459,361,472.00.
Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56
Max Supply: 99,592,483.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 12.34% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 158.33 million, which is 52.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $5,274,839,380.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
Max Supply: Not Available
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 10.95% at $128.81. Quant’s current trading volume totals $45.82 million, a 9.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,723,193,356.00.
Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) increased by 10.15% to $0.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $436.01 million, which is 33.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,787,082,552.00.
Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 8.88% at $5.81. The trading volume for this coin is currently $149.33 million, which is 111.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,729,257,163.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 8.78% to $43.09 over the past 24 hours. JUNO’s current trading volume totals $21.91 million, a 304.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,924,551,782.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 44,610,576.38
Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
LOSERS
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.74% to $6.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 68.72 million, which is 41.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,090,195,229.00.
Circulating Supply: 331,872,447.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 1.68% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $49.35 million, a 32.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) decreased by 1.59% to $10.06 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $168.14 million, a 35.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,589,182,634.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) decreased by 1.54% to $20.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.64 million, which is 45.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,545,039,627.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 76,128,123.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.32% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 845.15 million, which is 44.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 29,753,992,957.00.
Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
- Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.17% to $317.53 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.25 billion, a 29.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $6,046,472,123.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,998,156.15
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.0% to $2926.72 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.65 billion, which is 22.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETH’s estimated market cap is $350,579,623,956.00.
Circulating Supply: 119,807,745.81
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.