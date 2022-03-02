If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
March 2, 2022 5:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

Donations to Ukraine have poured in from people around the world thanks to cryptocurrency and the wallets set up by the country. Ukraine may be rewarding those who donated with an upcoming airdrop.

What Happened: The verified Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) account for Ukraine announced an airdrop for all people who donated to the country.

A snapshot will be taken on March 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. Kyiv time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Kyiv is seven hours ahead of the Eastern Standard Time zone.

The news follows Ukraine originally shutting down the rumors on Tuesday that it would do an airdrop.

This will mark the first time that a country has ever conducted an airdrop for donations, according to CoinDesk.

The country of El Salvador previously airdropped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its citizens in 2021.

Related Link: How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

Why It’s Important: Ukraine had seen cryptocurrency donations top $30 million. People are donating Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies to support the cause.

Since announcing the airdrop, the country received an additional $7 million in donations on Wednesday, bringing the total amount donated to more than $40 million for the country.

Ukraine has spent donated crypto on food and gas for residents and some military equipment.

Several NFTs and cryptocurrencies have done airdrops that reward people who backed projects. This included Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO: ENS), which debuted a token of the same name.

Ukraine has not announced if the airdrop will be a token, an NFT or a POAP.

Photo by Kanchanara via Unsplash

 

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Politics Global Markets General

Related Articles

Ukraine And Russia Are Buying Crypto As Never Before: Arcane Research

Ukraine And Russia Are Buying Crypto As Never Before: Arcane Research

Activity from major cryptocurrency exchanges suggests people from Ukraine and Russia are seeking out crypto as a safe haven asset, finds Arcane Research. read more
Ukraine Cancels Crypto Airdrop, Faces Backlash From Community

Ukraine Cancels Crypto Airdrop, Faces Backlash From Community

The government of Ukraine has canceled its upcoming cryptocurrency airdrop in what is being described as the first rug-pull by a nation-state. read more
Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Popular cryptocurrencies have seen high volatility in 2022. read more
More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far

More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far

Cryptocurrency donations to the Ukrainian government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have exceeded $52 million. read more