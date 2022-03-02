If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

Donations to Ukraine have poured in from people around the world thanks to cryptocurrency and the wallets set up by the country. Ukraine may be rewarding those who donated with an upcoming airdrop.

What Happened: The verified Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) account for Ukraine announced an airdrop for all people who donated to the country.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT. BTC – 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH and USDT (ERC-20) – 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

A snapshot will be taken on March 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. Kyiv time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Kyiv is seven hours ahead of the Eastern Standard Time zone.

The news follows Ukraine originally shutting down the rumors on Tuesday that it would do an airdrop.

This will mark the first time that a country has ever conducted an airdrop for donations, according to CoinDesk.

The country of El Salvador previously airdropped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its citizens in 2021.

Why It’s Important: Ukraine had seen cryptocurrency donations top $30 million. People are donating Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies to support the cause.

Since announcing the airdrop, the country received an additional $7 million in donations on Wednesday, bringing the total amount donated to more than $40 million for the country.

Ukraine has spent donated crypto on food and gas for residents and some military equipment.

Several NFTs and cryptocurrencies have done airdrops that reward people who backed projects. This included Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO: ENS), which debuted a token of the same name.

Ukraine has not announced if the airdrop will be a token, an NFT or a POAP.

Photo by Kanchanara via Unsplash