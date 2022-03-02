Shiba Inu DEX Takes Top Spot On CertiK's Security Leaderboard

Samyuktha Sriram
March 2, 2022 8:46 am
Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) decentralized exchange (DEX) ShibaSwap now ranks first on CertiK’s security leaderboard.

What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, CertiK revealed that ShibaSwap received a Skynet Security Score of 93/100.

ShibaSwap received a perfect score on CertiK’s market volatility category, which monitors indicators related to the DEX’s trading volume, liquidity, and market depth.

A static analysis revealed that 42 issues were detected out of 287 vulnerability and security checks, earning the Shiba Inu DEX a rank of 92 in the category.

Why It Matters: CertiK is a blockchain security firm that was founded in 2018 by professors at Yale University and Columbia University.

The platform specializes in analyzing and monitoring blockchain protocols with AI technology and identifying vulnerabilities.

ShibaSwap claiming the top spot on its security leaderboard, which tracks more than 1,685 projects, was another validating factor for the community of SHIB token holders.

What Else: The team behind the meme-based cryptocurrency recently unveiled plans to release 99,000 plots of land in its upcoming metaverse called “Shiberse.”

Investors will be able to purchase the plots of land using Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as well as the LEASH token, which is part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Price Action: As of Wednesday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00002616, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival had a daily trading volume of $1.9 billion.

Photo by Quantitatives on Unsplash

