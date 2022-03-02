This Crypto Has Flipped Ethereum To Become Second-Largest Staked Asset

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 2, 2022 4:18 am
Cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to emerge as the second-largest staked asset among major cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: LUNA’s staked value was $30.67 billion compared to its market capitalization of $35.17 billion, as per data from StakingRewards. LUNA is the native currency of the Terra blockchain payment network.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is the largest-staked cryptocurrency with $39.80 billion worth of SOL staked directly on several platforms, while Ethereum ranks third with a staked value of $28.18 billion.

LUNA’s participants are earning over 6.98% in annual yields and a total of 41.4% of all eligible tokens are staked, as per the data.

Cryptocurrency savings platform Orion.money holds the largest amount in staked LUNA — worth $2.04 billion, followed by South Korea-based B-Harvest with $1.45 billion.

See Also: How to Buy Terra (LUNA)

Why It Matters: Staking is a way to earn passive income from using a holder’s cryptocurrency on the blockchain or allowing third parties to lend the holder’s cryptocurrency to investors.

Luna’s emergence as the second-largest staked asset comes following a nearly 64% surge in the token’s price over a seven-day trailing period, as per CoinMarketCap data. It is the second-largest DeFi protocol behind Ethereum and ranks seventh among the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

The token is down 9.3% from its all-time high of $103.33 touched in December last year.

Price Action: LUNA is up 6.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $93.84 at press time. Ethereum is up 2.2% during the period to $2,983.63.

Read Next: Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

