Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 28, 2022 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading higher Monday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 8.4% higher Monday afternoon at around $40,900.

Ethereum is trading 7.1% higher Monday afternoon at around $2,800.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 8.5% at $25.04 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 5.6% at $17.12 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 5% at $185.65 per share.

See Also: Why Teladoc Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Waves (WAVES), a cryptocurrency founded by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov — also known as Sasha Ivanov — spiked 41.5% to $17.23, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more
US Futures Flat, Oil Rises On Disruption Fear, Gold Underpeforms — Is There A Crypto Decoupling Here?

US Futures Flat, Oil Rises On Disruption Fear, Gold Underpeforms — Is There A Crypto Decoupling Here?

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat Monday night ahead of the first trading day of March amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Futures Lie Flat: Dow Futures were up 0.03% at 33,850 while S&P and Nasdaq futures fell 0.04% and 0.23% to 4,366.25 and 14,194.73. read more
High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine

High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained a premium in the Ukrainian markets in comparison with the local currency, the hryvnia (UAH), in the aftermath of the Russian invasion last week. read more