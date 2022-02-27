Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Invisible Friends Tops List, Tubby Cats, Starcatchers, Howlerz Join Leaders

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Invisible Friends : $57.5 million, N/A

: $57.5 million, N/A 3Landers : $42.2 million, +289.4%

: $42.2 million, +289.4% Tubby Cats : $37.8 million, N/A

: $37.8 million, N/A Bored Ape Yacht Club : $25.6 million, +49.7%

: $25.6 million, +49.7% Mfers : $18.6 million, -4.6%

: $18.6 million, -4.6% NFT Worlds : $16.6 million, -20.0%

: $16.6 million, -20.0% Azuki : $15.1 million, -58.3%

: $15.1 million, -58.3% CloneX : $14.7 million, -12.0%

: $14.7 million, -12.0% Starcatchers : $14.4 million, N/A

: $14.4 million, N/A Howlerz: $13.9 million, N/A

What Happened: Invisible Friends topped the list with the minting of the highly anticipated collection of 5,000 NFTs. The floor price hovered around 12 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) after the mint, and some sales topped the 15 ETH mark. Two Invisible Friends sold for 110 ETH after they were revealed. The current floor price is 6.59 ETH.

3Landers was the biggest gainer of the week’s top 10, going from ninth place last week to second. The collection has a floor price of 1.9 ETH and saw sales volume jump over 280%.

Tubby Cats was new to the top 10 with a mint of the 20,000 NFT collection. The current floor price is 0.545 ETH.

Starcatchers and Howlerz were the other two newcomers to the top 10 this week, ranking ninth and 10th on the week respectively.

Bored Ape Yacht Club jumped four spots with a 50% increase in sales volume. The move comes on the heels of rumors that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk could join the project. The rumors come from photographs of Musk with MoonPay co-founders and MoonPay’s recent purchases of two Bored Apes.

CloneX from RTFKT, a company that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is acquiring, gained two spots, moving from 10th to eighth place.

Ranking just outside the top 10 were The Doggies, a collection of avatars for The Sandbox from Snoop Dogg with sales volume of $13.7 million.

Axie Infinity fell out of the top 10 with a 31.9% sales volume decline and came in 12th place for the week with sales of $13.5 million.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr