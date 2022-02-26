Major Ethereum Whales Betting on Shiba Inu, Buying Up 105.7 Billion SHIB
With the rebounding of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) prices, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) whales appear to be making major investments in the meme crypto.
In the last two days, Shiba Inu has increased almost 25 percent, from $0.00002076 to $0.00002594.
Whales are moving funds rapidly because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine fiasco.
Shiba Inu is in the list of top ten crypto assets that Ethereum whales are eager to purchase.
Top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #ETH whales over the last 24hrs
$ETH
$USDC
$FRAX
$BUSD
$USDT
$SHIB
$BAT
$MANA
$FTT
$GRT
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/28TDZ6JFiD pic.twitter.com/V4R9LaTneg
— WhaleStats – BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 26, 2022
According to the WhaleStats data, two major Ethereum whales have purchased 105.7 billion Shiba Inu tokens.
WhaleStats report an Ethereum whale named “Light” made a big addition to their holdings.
ETH whale "Light" just bought 49,998,916,299 $shib ($1,211,473 USD).
Ranked #1 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/g2Ri3NWSgL
Transaction: https://t.co/JZSXYtuEEv#SHIB #ShibArmy
— WhaleStats – BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 25, 2022
The wallet now holds a total of $887,617,540 worth of SHIB, which is 12.6 percent of its crypto portfolio.
The second investor has acquired even more SHIB than “Light,” according to WhaleStats.
An ETH whale just bought 55,802,919,158 $shib ($1,373,867 USD).
Ranked #12 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/3ADbDHvWPW
Transaction: https://t.co/ThXG5wXZsq#SHIB #ShibArmy
— WhaleStats – BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 25, 2022
Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002464 on Saturday, up 0.74% in the past 24 hours.
Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr
