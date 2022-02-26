Major Ethereum Whales Betting on Shiba Inu, Buying Up 105.7 Billion SHIB

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 26, 2022 11:43 am
With the rebounding of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) prices, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) whales appear to be making major investments in the meme crypto. 

In the last two days, Shiba Inu has increased almost 25 percent, from $0.00002076 to $0.00002594.

Whales are moving funds rapidly because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine fiasco. 

Shiba Inu is in the list of top ten crypto assets that Ethereum whales are eager to purchase. 

According to the WhaleStats data, two major Ethereum whales have purchased 105.7 billion Shiba Inu tokens.

WhaleStats report an Ethereum whale named “Light” made a big addition to their holdings.

The wallet now holds a total of $887,617,540 worth of SHIB, which is 12.6 percent of its crypto portfolio. 

The second investor has acquired even more SHIB than “Light,” according to WhaleStats. 

Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002464 on Saturday, up 0.74% in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Shiba Inu To Launch Its Own Token Burn Portal

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr

