Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 25, 2022 3:28 pm
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) executive Roger Bartlett announced that he would move to major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). He announced that "it's time to embrace the cryptoeconomy."

What Happened: Bartlett revealed in a Friday LinkedIn post that he is leaving Goldman Sachs after 16 years to lead global financial operations at Coinbase.

After being the global co-head of operations for global markets at Goldman Sachs, Bartlett will be working alongside Coinbase's CFO Alesia Haas, President and COO Emilie Choi, Vice President of Institutional Products Greg Tusar and Head of Institutional Sales Brett Tejpaul.

He described his task at the company as helping its customers “embrace opportunities offered by digital assets and its ecosystem.”

Bartlett said it is time to follow his passion "to help enable the next generation crypto economy." He added that "the inspiring purpose-led mission to create economic freedom in the world, in a customer first, automation first approach is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of building the next stage of the digital evolution.”

The report follows another Goldman Sachs employee, former Vice President Gaurav Budhrani, joining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firm PrimeBlock as the company's CEO in September 2021.

Photo: Marco Verch via Flickr Creative Commons

