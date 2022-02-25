Risk Returns To Crypto As Some Bitcoin Donations Make Their Way To Ukraine

byBenzinga Contributor
February 25, 2022 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Risk Returns To Crypto As Some Bitcoin Donations Make Their Way To Ukraine

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock

After a slump across all risk-on assets due to Russia invading Ukraine, global markets recovered remarkably yesterday. $143 million of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) short positions were liquidated over the course of 12 hours as bulls took control. It appears that the invasion was a ‘sell the rumour, buy the news’ event, where risk-on assets were bought aggressively as it was confirmed that Russia were indeed invading. The market dislikes uncertainty so as soon as we had some clarity of the long-lasting crisis, buyers stepped in.

Donations increased dramatically to the Ukrainian army yesterday, particularly in the form of Bitcoin. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic confirmed that almost $400,000 in Bitcoin was donated over a 12-hour period to Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian NGO providing support to Ukraine’s armed forces. This comes after Ukraine made Bitcoin and crypto legal last week.

On-chain metrics suggest that long-term investors remain unphased. Data from Glassnode shows that short-term holders are supplying the market whilst long-term holders are accumulating. This is shown by ‘STH (short-term holder) Loss’ increasing, whilst ‘LTH (long-term holder) loss has been decreasing.

Last Friday, the Canadian Purpose Bitcoin spot ETF saw the biggest inflow since February 2021, as almost 1.2k Bitcoin was added in just one day. Their AUM (Assets Under Management) is now at a new all-time-high of 32.26k Bitcoin. This gives further confluence to institutions (generally long-term holders) buying Bitcoin in this region.

More ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are expected to roll out soon, as Kookmin Bank is preparing to become the first bank in South Korea to offer crypto investment products to retail investors. KB Financial Group is South Korea’s largest firm by net profit, and, according to research platform Macrotrends, they had about $520 billion in total assets as of September 2021.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Global Markets

Related Articles

Crypto Markets Feel The Pain Of War

Crypto Markets Feel The Pain Of War

By Jonas Luethy, Sales Trader at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Higher Interest Rate Concerns Put Dampener On Bitcoin

Higher Interest Rate Concerns Put Dampener On Bitcoin

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country. read more