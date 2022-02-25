Selena Inu Lists On P2PB2B

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Selena Inu: What is it?

An innovative project, it aims to create one of the largest crypto communities in the world. It’s Selena Inu's primary concern to build a comprehensive social media platform that will integrate various tools at your disposal as a member of a growing community. The team is made up of experts who will invest time and effort into making sure the project turns out well for investors.

The name of the project is inspired by the best pop star Selena Gomez. Selena suffers from Lupus disease, as well as Bipolar Disorder. The team will donate a portion of profits to research and support families dealing with these illnesses that have no cure.

What makes it unique?

As a community token, Selena Inu aims to be a stakeholder's go-to option. Thus, the group of experts is committed to creating a thriving crypto community with a social platform that screams convenience. As a means of strengthening the token, it’s important to establish a strong investment fund. Last but not least, the project is working on numerous other projects that will contribute to our vision. Moreover, it is important to support Lupus and Bipolar charities to give back to those in need.

Social crypto platform . There will be news and updates relevant to cryptocurrency. SCP provides users with access to various crypto tools for a more attractive experience that is designed for business professionals as well as individuals interested in crypto space;

. There will be news and updates relevant to cryptocurrency. SCP provides users with access to various crypto tools for a more attractive experience that is designed for business professionals as well as individuals interested in crypto space; Investment fund . Taxes received from buy-sell transactions will be poured into a wallet used for investment ventures. By making use of these investments, Selena Inu will pay back part of the profit to Selena Inu to keep the project sustainable. Also, part of the proceeding will go back to the community;

. Taxes received from buy-sell transactions will be poured into a wallet used for investment ventures. By making use of these investments, Selena Inu will pay back part of the profit to Selena Inu to keep the project sustainable. Also, part of the proceeding will go back to the community; NFT. To Selena Inu, creating, swapping, and investing in NFT projects are vital. The NFT workshop space will be developed in parallel with the investment in young artists and NFT collectibles;

To Selena Inu, creating, swapping, and investing in NFT projects are vital. The NFT workshop space will be developed in parallel with the investment in young artists and NFT collectibles; Gaming. The platform plans to integrate games designed or developed by Selena Inu. Gamers will also be able to generate income from Selena Inu in-game purchases while giving their game reviews.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (One Quintillion Tokens)

Contract address: 0X48E7CFC5862FE6A0DED9A083756114A872056F80

12 month liquidity lock

Taxes will total around 12% in total, and each will be used to advance the project:

2% Reflectance . Every time a project is purchased or sold, a reflection tax is distributed to the holder's wallet;

. Every time a project is purchased or sold, a reflection tax is distributed to the holder's wallet; 2% Dev. Developers pay a developer tax for all purchases and sales. For clarification, Selena Inu’s developers work around the clock for your financial success;

Developers pay a developer tax for all purchases and sales. For clarification, Selena Inu’s developers work around the clock for your financial success; 2% Marketing . The marketing budget will be taxed at 2%. Token success depends on marketing explicitly;

. The marketing budget will be taxed at 2%. Token success depends on marketing explicitly; 2% Burn. For every buy and sell, the burned tax is paid to the burnt wallet. Burning tokens will increase their value since fewer tokens are produced;

For every buy and sell, the burned tax is paid to the burnt wallet. Burning tokens will increase their value since fewer tokens are produced; 2% Investment . Investing taxes are deducted from every transaction. Very rarely do you see a project that cares about increasing wallets, no matter how the coin performs;

. Investing taxes are deducted from every transaction. Very rarely do you see a project that cares about increasing wallets, no matter how the coin performs; 2% Buy-Back. A buyback tax will be paid to the Liquidity Pool (LP) with each buy or sale to reinforce the price floor of the project.

Holder Protections

100% of the project's liquidity will be locked for a period of 12 months.

Anti-whale functions:

Transactions are limited to 1 Quad;

A maximum withdrawal of 1% is permitted per transaction (the limit will increase when market capitalization increases)

DEV Token limit:

Tokens can only be held by developers up to 5%.

By the way, Selena Inu Token will become available for trading on the P2PB2B exchange soon. Sounds interesting? Prepare for the upcoming projects listed on P2PB2B, join and participate in Selena Inu community life! Also, don’t forget to follow it on social media:

� Website: selenainu.com/

� Telegram: t.me/selenainu

� Twitter: twitter.com/selena_inu

� Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCI_ZJ7yZGr32ccpoVjmUklA

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.