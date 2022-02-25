PayPal, WhatsApp, Solana And More: Projects You May Not Know That Have Ukraine-Born Founders

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 25, 2022 7:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PayPal, WhatsApp, Solana And More: Projects You May Not Know That Have Ukraine-Born Founders

Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe. The country — second-largest on the continent after Russia — has also produced several notable entrepreneurs through the years.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine brings the latter into sharp focus of the world, here are some people from the country that have made a difference in the realm of technology in recent times.

Jan Koum: WhatsApp, now owned by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), was founded by Jan Koum. He was born in Kyiv and grew up in Fastiv and moved to the United States at age 16. 

In 2014, Facebook purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion in a cash and shares deal, according to a BBC report

See Also: How To Buy Facebook (FB) Shares

Max Levchin: A co-founder of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Max Rafailovych Levchin, was born in Kyiv. Levchin is an early investor in Yelp but has also donned the robes of either a founder or co-founder in Slide.com, HVF Labs and Affirm Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM). 

Vlad Yatsenko: The founder and chief technology officer of Revolut, a financial technology company that offers banking services, Yatsenko was born in Ukraine but is now a British citizen.

Yatsenko criticized the invasion of Ukraine in a Tweet on Thursday. “I hope, people of Russia will finally realise what a monster and a liar their president Putin is,” he said.

Anatoly Yakovenko: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival blockchain network Solana (SOL) labs was co-founded by Anatoly Yakovenko. Yakovenko grew up in Ukraine, while his parents were first-generation immigrants, according to a writeup by Ebiographypost.com.

See Also: 'Glory To Ukraine:' Russian-Born Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says 'Very Upset By Putin's Decision'

On Thursday, Yakovenko tweeted in relation to the invasion of Ukraine that “‘Sphere of Influence’ is an imperial strategy.”

He warned that there was no limit to how far this sphere of influence will reach. “Call your leaders if you don’t want to eat borscht for the rest of your life,” said Yakovenko.

Illia Polosukhin: The NEAR Protocol (NEAR) co-founder attended the National Technical University "Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute" in Kharkiv, a city bearing the brunt of the Russian attack currently. 

Polosukhin urged his followers to support Ukraine in a Tweet, saying, “Glory to Ukraine!” Separately he tweeted that “violence is never justified.”

Read Next: Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Photo: Courtesy of World Economic Forum via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Ethereum Mining Pool Cuts Off Russian Users Over Ukraine Invasion

Ethereum Mining Pool Cuts Off Russian Users Over Ukraine Invasion

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining pool Flexpool cut its services to Russian users after the nation invaded Ukraine. read more
Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities. read more
As Ukraine's Wealthy Scrambled To Buy Crypto Ahead Of Russian Invasion, Tether Became More Valuable Than Dollar

As Ukraine's Wealthy Scrambled To Buy Crypto Ahead Of Russian Invasion, Tether Became More Valuable Than Dollar

Ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, many were looking toward cryptocurrencies to park their funds. read more