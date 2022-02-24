Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 5.25% to $1900.42. Maker’s current trading volume totals $98.32 million, a 34.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,702,425,117.00.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 18,992,306.15

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 319,929,956.46

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,158,447.04

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 382,713,490.18

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.49% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 24.60 million, which is 38.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,252,692,468.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 1,497,702,187.00

Max Supply: 2,193,830,027.32

Circulating Supply: 2,635,399,831.80

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 24,932,212,973.36

Max Supply: 50,001,802,161.43

Circulating Supply: 167,995,324.00

Max Supply: 1,970,814,414.00

Circulating Supply: 18,988,282.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.