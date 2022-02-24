Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2022 4:33 pm
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 5.25% to $1900.42. Maker’s current trading volume totals $98.32 million, a 34.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,702,425,117.00.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) increased by 5.23% to $308.75. Trading volume for this coin is 1.75 billion, which is 12.42% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,820,709,918.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,992,306.15
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 3.19% at $20.6. NEO’s current trading volume totals $291.75 million, a 96.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,429,478,045.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) rose 3.06% to $0.23 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $1.45 billion, a 45.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $1,734,562,553.00.
    Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
    Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) increased by 2.92% to $90.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.09 billion, which is 92.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $28,656,649,132.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 319,929,956.46
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 2.82% at $103.14. Trading volume for this coin is 252.33 million, which is 28.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,241,103,810.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 12,158,447.04
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 2.54% to $62.33 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $4.32 billion, a 109.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $23,683,620,383.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 382,713,490.18
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.49% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 24.60 million, which is 38.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,252,692,468.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) decreased by 1.33% to $2.61 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland’s current trading volume totals $1.36 billion, a 24.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $3,889,231,309.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,497,702,187.00
    Max Supply: 2,193,830,027.32
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.24% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $120.42 million, a 203.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,197,774,545.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,635,399,831.80
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) decreased by 1.2% to $22.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $39.10 million, which is 33.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,279,778,863.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
    Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
  • Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) fell 1.05% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $518.41 million, a 24.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XLM’s estimated market cap is $4,567,464,097.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 24,932,212,973.36
    Max Supply: 50,001,802,161.43
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.02% to $18.64 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 484.52 million, which is 5.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,120,280,612.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 167,995,324.00
    Max Supply: 1,970,814,414.00
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.01% to $82.85 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $130.49 million, a 41.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $1,571,101,116.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,988,282.89
    Max Supply: Not Available

