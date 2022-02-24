Monster Energy Files For NFT, Metaverse Trademarks

Beverages giant Monster Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for four trademark applications related to non-fungible tokens and metaverse applications.

What Happened: USPTO data shows the first filing is for downloadable virtual goods such as beverages, food, supplements, sports, gaming, music and apparel. Those downloadable media would be "authenticated by NFTs" and the application would include software facilitating blockchain data interactions.

The second trademark application describes a retail store and online retail store service that would be authenticated by NFTs and an "online marketplace for buyers and sellers of virtual goods."

The third filing is for entertainment services related to virtual apparel, and the fourth trademark application is for software that would facilitate the transfer of digital assets among users that utilizes blockchain technology.

USPTO data suggests that it could take up to 7.4 months for the first Monster Beverages trademark application to be processed.

MNST Price Action: Monster Beverages Corp. stock gained 1.18% Thursday, closing at $80.35.