Monster Energy Files For NFT, Metaverse Trademarks

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 24, 2022 5:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monster Energy Files For NFT, Metaverse Trademarks

Beverages giant Monster Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for four trademark applications related to non-fungible tokens and metaverse applications.

What Happened: USPTO data shows the first filing is for downloadable virtual goods such as beverages, food, supplements, sports, gaming, music and apparel. Those downloadable media would be "authenticated by NFTs" and the application would include software facilitating blockchain data interactions.

See Also: HOW TO INVEST IN THE METAVERSE

The second trademark application describes a retail store and online retail store service that would be authenticated by NFTs and an "online marketplace for buyers and sellers of virtual goods."

The third filing is for entertainment services related to virtual apparel, and the fourth trademark application is for software that would facilitate the transfer of digital assets among users that utilizes blockchain technology.

USPTO data suggests that it could take up to 7.4 months for the first Monster Beverages trademark application to be processed.

MNST Price Action: Monster Beverages Corp. stock gained 1.18% Thursday, closing at $80.35. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more
Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results Thursday afternoon. Here are the key highlights. read more
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more