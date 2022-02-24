Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2022 2:11 pm
Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.36% over the past 24 hours to $36,536.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $41,359.16 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Bitcoin’s trading volume has climbed 60.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.03%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.97 million, which makes up an estimated 90.32% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 692.99 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

