22,500 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

Benzinga Insights
February 24, 2022 12:10 pm
What happened: $59,452,891 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996

$59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xa2f987a546d4cd1c607ee8141276876c26b72bdf

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 94,227 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -9% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

