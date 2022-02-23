GreenBox Seeking To Drive Adoption Of Blockchain Solutions

byInvestorBrandNetwork
February 23, 2022 2:24 pm
GreenBox Seeking To Drive Adoption Of Blockchain Solutions

  • GreenBox POS CMO Jacqueline B. Reynolds recently appeared on The Wild West Crypto Show hosted by Crypto Cowboys Drew Taylor and Brent Bates
  • Reynolds emphasized the need for businesses to adopt technologies that improve user experience, convenience, and make work easier; GreenBox offers blockchain-based, cost-saving, fast payment technology that companies can use
  • Reynolds, however, noted that businesses and individuals alike are apprehensive about adopting such technology owing to distrust and a lack of education and understanding
  • GreenBox is working on communications that will enhance people’s comfort level, influencing the adoption of its solutions
    Guided by the goal to become the prominent, ultimate, best digital payments company globally, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is leveraging its experienced, passionate workforce and differentiated, ownable, world-class technology to make people’s lives much easier as well as give them true payment solutions. This was the introductory message by company Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) Jacqueline B. Reynolds during an interview with hosts Drew Taylor and Brent Bates in a January 22 episode of The Wild West Crypto Show, the leading source for the latest crypto news, inside information, and exclusive interviews with the most influential personalities in the crypto space (https://ccw.fm/Sjb2e).

Reynolds joined GreenBox last November bringing decades of experience to her CMO role, where she will shepherd all marketing strategies, including the company's communications plan and brand positioning.

The latest news and updates relating to GBOX are available in the company's newsroom at https://ccw.fm/GBOX

