Shiba Inu Flips This DeFi Token To Emerge As Most Traded Token By Top 1,000 Ethereum Wallets

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — emerged as the most traded token by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets on Tuesday.

What Happened: Shiba Inu flipped Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) to be the most traded token by Ethereum whales during the last 24 hours, as per a tweet by cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

The 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets are worth an average of $143.6 million and have an average of 40,484 ETH, 38 tokens and one non fungible token (NFT).

Shiba Inu currently ranks third among the top ten cryptocurrencies holdings of the Ethereum whales, with an average amount of $1.36 million held by them, according to WhaleStats data.

Why It Matters: It was reported earlier in February that Shiba Inu is held by over 1.18 million Ethereum wallets.

Several major companies now accept Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as payment for their products and services.

During an AMA event held on Tuesday, Shiba Inu announced plans to roll out its own “burn portal” and also release 99,000 plots of land in its upcoming Metaverse.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 24.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002813 at press time.

