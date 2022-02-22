Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

A new online-only restaurant launched in Dubai offers a take on the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) with themed food items, packaging and the ability for users to pay for orders with cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Doge Burger is a new virtual restaurant in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

The restaurant calls itself the “first online, e-commerce platform inspired by Dogecoin.” Doge Burger was launched by Rocket Kitchens, a chain of virtual restaurants. Doge Burger is the first cryptocurrency-based hospitality concept from the chain.

The restaurant offers burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and several other items. Among the highlights on the menu are:

Doge Burger Chicken ($13.50): Fried chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, smoked turkey slices and fried mozzarella cheese and served with a "Doge sauce."

($13.50): Fried chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, smoked turkey slices and fried mozzarella cheese and served with a "Doge sauce." Doge Burger Beef ($13.50): Grilled beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, smoked turkey slices and fried mozzarella cheese and served with Doge sauce.

($13.50): Grilled beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, smoked turkey slices and fried mozzarella cheese and served with Doge sauce. Special Hotdoge ($7): Grilled smoked beef hotdog topped with caramelized onions, ketchup and melted cheese sauce.

The wraps used for sandwiches feature phrases like “HODL,” “Wen Lambo” and “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the name of the anonymous founder of Bitcoin. Packaging also includes some rocket ships and to the moon phrasing.

Orders can be paid for using a handful of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO), Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin.

there's a doge burger virtual restaurant in dubai, where you can buy fast food burgers in dogecoin apparently the entire endeavor was funded with the dogecoin gains of the founders pic.twitter.com/KRmdwuSmaU — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 22, 2022

Why It’s Important: There has been increasing pressure on large chains to accept Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment with the hashtag #AcceptDoge regularly trending on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on a monthly basis.

Dogecoin gained attention as a payment option recently with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk calling on McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to accept Doge as a payment option. Musk even offered to eat a Happy Meal live on television if McDonald’s accepted the request.

MrBeastBurger, a virtual restaurant chain from famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson said it would accept Dogecoin if Musk retweeted a post.

A Doge-inspired restaurant opened in Los Angeles, California in September called Doge Chicken. The restaurant offers items like Doge fries and Doge chicken sandwiches. Buns at the chain are stamped with the Doge logo.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus shared the restaurant on Twitter while stating Musk can eat free at the restaurant but Markus gets no such honor.

Price Action: DOGE is trading at $0.1303 Friday afternoon at publication.

Image by Parveender Lamba from Pixabay