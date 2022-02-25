Is The Forex Market Ready To Spring To Life? Using The Dollar Index To Prepare For Action

byZaheer Anwari
February 25, 2022 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is The Forex Market Ready To Spring To Life? Using The Dollar Index To Prepare For Action

The foreign exchange (forex) market, also known as the currency market, is an interesting space for investment opportunities. 

It undeservedly has a bad reputation, as the online space is cluttered with fake gurus pushing their quack day trading systems and get-rich-quick schemes.

It seems that the choice of quick riches has shifted to the crypto market, so what has become of forex?

Well, the forex market is huge, with trillions traded daily. If you know how to approach it as an investor, forex can add a lucrative stream of profit into your portfolio. You just need to be familiar with the unique characteristics of investing in currency pairs. 

For example, stocks and indices tend to go up slowly over long periods and then aggressively correct. The S&P 500 climbed 33% in 2021 but fell by 12% in January, highlighting this. 

Currencies move differently as they are paired— for example, the EURUSD or the GBJPY. As a result, the forex market's natural movement is cyclic. 

Below is the monthly timeframe of the Dollar Index, which I have compressed. It looks like the price is trading inside an extensive range or consolidation. Look closely, and you will see that trends can last months to years within this large sideway market. The same can be said of periods of consolidation. 

dollar_index_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading.png

Here are some numbers:

  • From 1995 to 2001, the price climbed by 52%.
  • From 2001 to 2008, the price fell by 42%.
  • From 2011 to 2016, the price climbed by 43%.
  • From 2016 to today, the price has been trading inside a prolonged area of consolidation.

The above facts tell us that when it is in trend, the forex market is lucrative. It also tells us that we require patience to wait for these opportunities. This is why a diverse portfolio of stocks, commodities, forex and cryptos is essential. Never put all your eggs in one basket. You of course know that, but it is not always well practiced. 

How Best To Use The Dollar Index

I use it similar to the S&P 500 for the U.S. market, the FTSE 100 for the U.K. market and Bitcoin for the crypto market: as a macro indicator of how the forex market is performing. 

If the Dollar Index is trending, I then scan through the forex pair on my list and add the best opportunities in my portfolio. If the Dollar Index is consolidating, I then stand aside. 

For example, during the trend between 2014 and 2015, the EURUSD and the USDSEK were top performers in my portfolio. I have both monthly timeframes below. Note how both have since been consolidating in line with the Dollar Index.

The EURUSD

eurusd_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading.png

The USDSEK

usdsek_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading.png

However, when the Dollar Index is consolidating, 'exotic' currency pairs are worth keeping an eye on as they can trend during times when the forex market as a whole is moving sideways. The TRY currencies are recent examples of that but do be aware of their volatility, usually fundamentally driven, hence why they are deemed exotics. I have the monthly timeframe of the USDTRY below. 

The USDTRY

usdtry_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading.png

For now, my portfolio does not have any currency pairs, but if the Dollar Index breaks out of consolidation, which it is showing early signs of doing, then I will be sure to be taking positions on the best high-probability pairs. 

If you want to know more about investing in the forex market, check out our website at sublimetrading.io

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Education Short Ideas Futures Forex Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Meta Thugs: The All-in-One Collectibles, NFT and Gaming Metaverse

Meta Thugs: The All-in-One Collectibles, NFT and Gaming Metaverse

The NFT market is getting increasingly competitive, with the number of NFT projects and trading volume at an all-time high. However, Meta Thugs is one project that claims to raise the bar and shake the NFT industry. read more
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country. read more
Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

The NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday showcased fan favorites and the best-of-the-best playing, as well as featuring some very well-paid men who know how to dribble a ball and shoot it through a net a whole lot better than most of us — and who know how to make savvy business decisions. read more