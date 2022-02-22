hi Introduces Flexible Earn

February 22, 2022
Crypto banking app, hi, has introduced the concept of Flexible Earn into the trillion-dollar crypto market. Described as one of the fastest-growing crypto banking apps in the world with 3.5 million members, hi now offers highly competitive yield rates on USDT (11%) and ETH (5.5%) without any lockup, meaning you can withdraw any time. 

Founded by Sean Rach, a former executive from Crypto.com, hi has users from over 190 countries and its app —compatible with iOS and Android operating systems – has been downloaded over 1.5 million times. As the next big thing in the crypto space, hi offers exceptional yield on crypto – and soon fiat – investments. 

Flexible Earn 

The advent of decentralized finance [DeFi] as a trend in the crypto and blockchain spaces has opened limitless opportunities for investors to earn on their savings. While most platforms or projects offer better annual percentage yields [APYs] than regular banks, many have set certain conditions like a lock-up duration or scheduled withdrawals. As a revolutionary company, rapidly asserting its position as a market leader, hi will not only guarantee exceptional rates or interests on savings, but also gives the option to earn yield without a lockup. Also known as Flexible Earn.

Flexible Earn – Here's what hi has to offer:  

  • hi offers 11% APY on USDT and 5.5% on ETH 
  • As mentioned, zero lock-up periods and withdrawal any time
  • APY is paid out in the asset deposited, every Friday 
  • Just $50 minimum deposit for USDT and 0.1 for ETH 

Furthermore, through the hi app, you stand to enjoy a wide range of lifestyle benefits ranging from entertainment subscription services such as MasterClass, best rates at renowned 5 Star hotels, concierge services, earnings boosters and more. 

hi App—Solving a Real Problem 

With governments clamping down heavily on crypto activities, it has become difficult for would-be investors to buy crypto assets. hi, as a revolutionary platform, has taken a bold step to solve this problem. 

Through the hi app, first-time crypto buyers with little to no knowledge of cryptocurrencies and exchanges can seamlessly deposit US dollars via bank transfer to the hi app. Offering a $1 to 1 USDT ratio, the best in the crypto market, hi will also offer highly competitive fixed term earning on assets such as DOGE, BTC, LTC, as well as its native token, HI. According to the founding team, you can earn as much as 40% when you hold HI. 

At less than a year old, hi has established its position as one of the fastest-growing crypto banking apps in the space. hi leverages the immense benefits of blockchain technology—the distributed, permanent, immutable, and transparent ledger—to create a user-friendly and highly functional crypto-fiat app. It combines the practicality of a modern crypto exchange with a next-gen digital banking app, delivering an intuitive, all-in-one platform for payments, savings, interests, and numerous lifestyle benefits. 

Currently, hi has over $200 million worth of assets under its management, and according to the team, it has just released an ambitious update to its roadmap and strategy. 

To additionally incentivize existing users, hi has incorporated the “Best Friends Bonus” package, where users will be duly rewarded when their friends buy HI. When a Direct Invite buys HI with a 4 years Daily Release, you get a 10% bonus. A 1 year Daily Release, on the other hand, attracts a 5% bonus, all paid in HI. 

Offering Flexible Earn and an 11% APY with no lock-ups, hi, and powered by a seamless way to get crypto and fiat into the hi app, is solidifying its place as one of the most advanced products in the space. 

