Dash, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) rose 9.25% to $26.26 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $497.84 million, which is 233.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,861,719,079.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 61,877,190.08

Max Supply: 99,838,947.48

Circulating Supply: 2,633,778,936.60

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 937,131,002.90

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.47% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $9.46 million, a 77.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,423,722,485.00.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 164,839,449.00

Max Supply: 1,970,818,888.00

Circulating Supply: 69,667,995.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 10,584,674.76

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,616,410,073.81

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

