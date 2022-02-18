20,000 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 12:02 pm
What happened: $57,589,378 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xef4f2084e6ebddc3897b20d8f575db907a62ddb2

$57 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x1ff86047d1e254938ec3129e8c891ed0b869cfdc

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 101,988 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -6% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

