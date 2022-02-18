Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 10:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.9% over the past 24 hours to $40,376.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -7.0%, moving from $43,666.96 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 9.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.14%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.96 million, which makes up an estimated 90.29% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 755.28 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.36% over the past 24 hours to $36,536.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $41,359.16 to its current price. read more

Is Ethereum Classic Seeing A Reversal?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading higher Friday as the crypto market pushes higher, bouncing back from a couple of days' losses. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more
Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) executive Roger Bartlett announced that he would move to major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more