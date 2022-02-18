Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) rose 10.24% to $26.94 over the past 24 hours. NEO’s current trading volume totals $391.32 million, a 162.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,899,133,459.00.

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,633,698,275.80

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 2.16% to $18.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 756.30 million, which is 37.31% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DOT’s estimated market cap is $19,865,696,408.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,085,397,845.44

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 101,774,036,053.88

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 937,136,126.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,584,248.85

Max Supply: Not Available

