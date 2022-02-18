Ripple (XRP) & Seesaw Protocol (SSW) - Cryptos to Watch Out For?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Almost every single cryptocurrency reached its all-time high in the year of 2021. Market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) topped out at just under $70,000 whilst its understudy Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose to an impressive $4,878.26.

Holders of these and many other coins saw exponential growth in their portfolio. However, one particular coin (XRP) failed to break its all-time high price of $3.84 which was set all the way back in 2018. On the flip side, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is still in stage 1 of its presale but has outperformed all of the major coins with a mammoth 1000% rise in price in just under a month.

Ripple (XRP) vs The SEC

XRP is the native token on the Ripple ledger built by Ripple Labs. Its main purpose is to remove the middle man between cross-border payments. Currently, Western Union is the major name in the space for payments like this. However, as you may know from personal experiences, the process of sending money via this service is both long and expensive. Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) can process payments in as little as 3 seconds and for just 0.0001 XRP, providing an effective solution to the problem as digital payments become more common.

Ripple (XRP) has been stuck in a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since December 2020 when they filed a lawsuit against the company over allegations they traded over $1 billion of their XRP token as a security without registering it with the SEC.

With XRP’s current price of just $0.81 some may believe that it may be undervalued but only time will tell.

At the end of the last bull cycle in 2018, Ripple (XRP) was the third largest project in the crypto space behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and even closed with the same market cap as the latter. Taking this into consideration, if Ripple (XRP) had the same market cap as Ethereum (ETH) today it could be worth $7.70, a staggering 10x on its current price. Some believe that the SEC’s case against Ripple (XRP) is to create FUD with investors as they know the potential the coin possesses. If and when the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC comes to an end it would be interesting to see whether the price of XRP rises, should the outcome be favorable.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Soars 1000% In 3 Weeks

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a fully decentralized multi DeFi platform that offers its users to ability to bridge between multiple networks. The BNB Chain, Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) networks can all experience congestion at any particular time, using Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will enable you to find the most efficient blockchain store at that particular time for your transactions.

The presale for Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has been live for just under a month. According to its website, the price has already risen by over 1,000% as investors begin to get into the project early. As the project doesn’t officially launch until April 2022, there is still plenty of opportunities with Seesaw. The presale has another two stages to go with Stage 1 coming to an end on February 25.

With 2022 looking set to be another massive year in the world of cryptocurrency, it will be interesting to see how projects like Ripple (XRP) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) play out.

Enter Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seesaw.protocol

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.