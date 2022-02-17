Criminal Crypto Whales Hold $25B In Private Wallets: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 17, 2022 2:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Criminal Crypto Whales Hold $25B In Private Wallets: Report

A report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis says that close to 4% of whales in the crypto space are criminals.

What Happened: Chainalysis identified 4,048 criminal whales that hold over $25 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

“An interesting pattern emerges when we break down all criminal whales by the share of their total funds that have illicit origins: Most criminal whales received either a relatively small or extremely large share of their total balance from illicit addresses,” stated Chainalysis.

Stolen balances made up the majority of overall criminal balances, however, darknet markets were the biggest source of illicit funds sent to criminal whales.

What Else: The report also found that revenue from crypto scams rose 82% in 2021 to $7.8 billion. A large portion of this amount was caused by DeFi rug pull scams, which have become a well-known hazard in the crypto space.

Chainalysis said that part of the reason that DeFi rug pulls are so common is the hype around the DeFi space. The firm attributed this growth to the “incredible returns on decentralized tokens” like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that had drawn in many investors to speculate on DeFi tokens.

“At the same time, it’s very easy for those with the right technical skills to create new DeFi tokens and get them listed on exchanges, even without a code audit,” according to the report. 

Bitcoin Price Action: At press time, the leading crypto asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $41,152, down 6.53% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:  read more
Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

A former state lawmaker in California would like to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in his state. read more
Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

The recovery seen in cryptocurrencies since early February is proving to be short-lived. Most cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are tumbling on Sunday. read more
Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were sliding on Sunday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising read more