This Wallet Just Transferred $59M Worth Of ETH

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2022 12:01 pm
What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b

$59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x69c488bcda156379b6661f08a35db627e5d467dd

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 111,747 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

