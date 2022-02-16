Atlanta Braves Launching MLB Stadium In The Metaverse: Here Are The Details And Why This Is Exciting

The reigning World Series champions are headed to the metaverse in a first for Major League Baseball.

What Happened: The Atlanta Braves announced the creation of a digital version of their MLB stadium Truist Park. Named "Digital Truist Park," the digital ballpark will be a “photo-realistic digital twin of Truist Park.”

The Braves entering the metaverse is a first for Major League Baseball and is a move that could be mirrored by others.

The virtual platform of the stadium is powered by Unreal Engine, a unit of Epic Games, which counts Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) as investors.

Fans will be able to experience Truist Park and the adjacent The Battery Atlanta, a complex including shops, dining, living and workspaces, in a browser-based “immersive, multiplayer environment.”

“It’s exciting to create a new way for our fans to connect with our team and their favorite ballpark,” Atlanta Braves CEO and President Derek Schiller said.

The team said it will continue to launch initiatives in the cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFT sectors.

Digital Truist Park will open in April with a kick-off event. (As of now, the date has not been revealed.)

Related Link: What Cities And Countries Are Betting On The Metaverse

Why It’s Important: Fans will be able to engage with the team and its properties inside the metaverse. The team said that it will host games and offer prizes to fans who participate.

The big winner with the metaverse launch could be Atlanta Braves shareholders as it creates new potential revenue streams. The Atlanta Braves are publicly-traded as Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)(NASDAQ:BATRK).

The Braves could offer NFTs and digital currency to fans as a revenue source and engagement option. The team could also see increased demand from retailers who see the opportunity to have a physical store as part of The Battery Atlanta along with a metaverse presence thanks to the Braves’ new offering.

Another winner could be Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC), which signed a 25-year naming rights deal for the Braves stadium in 2014. The banking company's name will not only be prominent inside the real world but also inside the metaverse.

Photo: Screenshot of Atlanta Braves Truist Park metaverse via Fox5 Atlanta