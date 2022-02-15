LooksRare NFT Team Cashed Out $30M Worth Of Ethereum After 'Grinding Night And Day'

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 15, 2022 4:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LooksRare NFT Team Cashed Out $30M Worth Of Ethereum After 'Grinding Night And Day'

OpenSea competitor LooksRare has confirmed that its team cashed out 10,500 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) worth over $30 million.

What Happened: LooksRare, one of the largest decentralized NFT marketplaces, was the subject of scrutiny on Tuesday after acknowledging that the team had cashed out millions of dollars worth of tokens through Tornado Cash.

After news of the team cashing out became public knowledge, the value of the platform’s native token LOOKS dropped by 15% to a low of $1.76 on Tuesday morning before rebounding throughout the day.

Why It Matters: As LooksRare team member Zodd pointed out on Twitter, the fact that the team earned wrapped ETH (WETH) tokens has never been a secret.

According to the marketplace’s official fee structure, whenever users sell NFTs, they receive a LOOKS token as compensation for fees. By staking unattributed LOOKS tokens, the team managed to earn millions worth of WETH in staking rewards.

“The LooksRare team has been grinding night and day for 6+ months with zero compensation until the first team WETH distribution. I can also tell you that team members also collectively fronted more than 7 figures in costs prior to launch,” explained Zodd.

He also went on to state that the reason the team was cashing out using the coin mixing solution Tornado Cash was that team members wanted to maintain their anonymity.

“Privacy is a fundamental right and, as anons, it’s practically a requirement. Welcome to decentralization,” he said.

Still, most members of the community were not convinced with the argument that the LooksRare team was entitled to cash out these large amounts at their own discretion.

Price Action: LOOKS is trading at $2.12 on Tuesday afternoon, up 9.39% in the past 24 hours.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Supporters Want SHIB To Be Included For Twitter Tipping After Ethereum Allowed

Shiba Inu Supporters Want SHIB To Be Included For Twitter Tipping After Ethereum Allowed

Days after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) announced that users can now tip using Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) read more
Ethereum Slips As Gold Rises: Here's Where The Crypto May Pivot

Ethereum Slips As Gold Rises: Here's Where The Crypto May Pivot

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was falling over 4% at one point on Friday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising interest rates and Ukraine/Russia news continues to spook the markets. read more
World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

A leading non-fungible token collection with women traits and characteristics has signed a media deal with Hello Sunshine, the company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon. Here are the details and what’s next. read more
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $45,643, which is 3.57x the current floor price of 4.549 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($45,643 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more