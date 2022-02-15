TabTrader: Cryptocurrency Trading Application Launches Its Web Version

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cryptocurrency trading, the art of speculating on price movements via buying and selling digital currencies, is one way to make money in the extremely volatile market. However, trading digital assets wouldn’t have been possible without exchanges and trading apps.

Since the establishment of the first known Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, many exchanges have emerged to facilitate crypto trading. Binance, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Coinbase, Huobi, OKEx are some of the world’s most reputable and secure centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Exchanges allow users to sell and purchase digital assets, and sometimes, offer derivatives.

Issues Surrounding Cryptocurrency Trading

Trading cryptocurrency can be lucrative, and given the market’s volatility, one can make enormous gains. To some novices, the only way they know how to make profits is to predict the rise of a coin. The market isn’t always bullish as prices of coins tend to fluctuate all the time, which could result in bearishness. Factors like negative news or economic policies can change the price trend of a coin. You should be able to make profits even when the market is nosediving.

Having access to trading tools is key to making the most out of crypto trading. Many beginners who indulge in crypto trading do not have access to instruments to perform technical analysis and determine the crypto’s potential. They have limited knowledge about trading pairs and exhaust themselves performing technical analysis. In addition, trading pairs are limited in some exchanges, as they may not have the desired altcoin.

TabTrader Emerges As a Solution to the Trading Problems

Having access to an app that simplifies the art of trading by analyzing market opportunities and providing you with all the instruments is crucial. This is what TabTrader offers.

TabTrader is an application that aims to simplify cryptocurrency trading for everyone, novices and experts alike. The app strives to maximize profit margins for traders regardless of their trading experiences. The crypto trading app facilitates the trading of virtual currencies on exchanges and gives you access to trading instruments, real-time market quotes, instant alert notifications, etc.

The good news about TabTrader is that it’s not restricted to mobile only. TabTrader is also fully available on the web. So, users can trade on their preferred platform conveniently. The web version is fully synchronized with the app. So, you don’t have to miss out on any features.

Features of the TabTrader

Access to Multiple Crypto Exchanges in One Place – TabTrader supports a long list of prominent and reputable centralized exchanges in the app. You can use the search field to locate your preferred exchange faster.

TabTrader also allows you to monitor the prices of cryptos on the exchanges, to get the best deals. Interestingly, you don’t have to sign in to add the exchange or monitor the prices. However, you might need to register to have access to other features in the application.

Access to Real-Time Data – TabTrader uses powerful algorithms to analyze crypto markets in real time and provide the data to the app user. Regardless of your trading experience, you will have unlimited access to crucial data provided by the app to make better-informed trading decisions.

Trading Instruments – All the trading instruments you need are placed under a single tab for users’ convenience. Order book, watchlists, last trades, active orders, trading charts, and a window for placing new orders are all under a single tab.

Interactive Charts – TabTrader features interactive charts that enable the trader to set alerts notifications, add notes, and draw shapes. Traders get instant alerts, and are always kept in the loop of what’s happening in the volatile market. Instead of third-party algorithms, TabTrader utilizes a proprietary charting library to display interactive price charts.

Customizable User Interface – The entire interface can be customized to match your preference. This, in turn boosts the overall user experience. You can modify settings and change the layouts of the interface. In addition, the app is fast, powerful, and is synchronized across all your devices.

According to the Founder of TabTrader Kirill Suslov, the web version will bring them closer to making trading available to everyone. “We strive to design the best user experience on all platforms. Hopefully, our web terminal will have the same top rating as our mobile apps.”

