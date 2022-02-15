This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.
Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Robot Shib Swap (CRYPTO: RBSHIB) up 222.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.0005126.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+222.9%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+210.1%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+204.8%
|7-day
|+40.2%
|30-day
|-29.9%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1490 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 3.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003053.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
Why It Matters: Robot Shib Swap describes itself as a decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables its token holders to trade, earn and win cryptocurrencies.
The coin retweeted a post that it is among the top performing tokens on the BSC on Monday.
Check out https://t.co/Gnc0n9lX8w curated list of today's (2/14) top performing tokens on the #BinanceSmartChain@metapayglobal @rbshib @KikoInu1 @Baby_Lovely_Inu @g_kittyfighters
Keep track of all BSC Tokens : https://t.co/jvthJBF2xF#BSCNews #Crypto #DeFi #BSC pic.twitter.com/m9R3tXr5fC
— BSC News (@news_of_bsc) February 14, 2022
Read Next: Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX, Starlink Accepting Dogecoin For Merch
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.