This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Robot Shib Swap (CRYPTO: RBSHIB) up 222.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.0005126.

Robot Shib Swap Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +222.9% 24-hour against Bitcoin +210.1% 24-hour against Ethereum +204.8% 7-day +40.2% 30-day -29.9% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1490 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 3.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003053.

Why It Matters: Robot Shib Swap describes itself as a decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables its token holders to trade, earn and win cryptocurrencies.

The coin retweeted a post that it is among the top performing tokens on the BSC on Monday.

