Crypto Whale Just Moved $38M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 12:03 pm
What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $38,494,202 worth of Ethereum off Gemini.

The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:

0x96ec13657d2a31b955fd75f5b5de70cbf5954db7

Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

Ethereum whales that run their own validator nodes (costing 32 ETH each) must send their Ether to the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain, which is then locked up until the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022.

According to Glassnode, only 12.26% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of ETH from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Ether to increase more easily.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 2% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

