Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 9:13 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 2.76% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 6.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,682,539,468.00.
    Circulating Supply: 549,147,994,209,463.25
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) increased by 1.64% to $0.11. Trading volume for this coin is 29.16 million, which is 42.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 994,428,478.00.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 1.42% at $1.23. The trading volume for this coin is currently $59.57 million, which is 60.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,246,762,501.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,632,607,949.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) decreased by 1.41% to $1.95 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 480.45 million, which is 46.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $4,937,755,873.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) declined by 1.37% to $10.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 117.71 million, which is 56.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,851,473,786.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) decreased by 1.32% to $16.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 439.97 million, which is 61.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,451,568,010.00.
    Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.19% to $5.85 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.16 million, a 17.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,475,966,839.00.
    Circulating Supply: 937,179,450.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) decreased by 1.09% to $126.17 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $652.53 million, a 55.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,780,513,125.00.
    Circulating Supply: 69,637,720.73
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.09% to $41921 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $1.26 million, a 69.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,668,275,532.00.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) decreased by 1.06% to $401.6 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $898.38 million, a 51.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $67,481,158,824.00.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

