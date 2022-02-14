Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 2.76% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 6.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,682,539,468.00.

Circulating Supply: 549,147,994,209,463.25

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 2.76% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 6.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,682,539,468.00. 549,147,994,209,463.25 Not Available NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) increased by 1.64% to $0.11. Trading volume for this coin is 29.16 million, which is 42.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 994,428,478.00.

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XEM) increased by 1.64% to $0.11. Trading volume for this coin is 29.16 million, which is 42.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 994,428,478.00. 8,999,999,999.00 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 1.42% at $1.23. The trading volume for this coin is currently $59.57 million, which is 60.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,246,762,501.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,632,607,949.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) decreased by 1.41% to $1.95 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 480.45 million, which is 46.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $4,937,755,873.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: FTM) decreased by 1.41% to $1.95 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 480.45 million, which is 46.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $4,937,755,873.00 as of today. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000.00 Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) declined by 1.37% to $10.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 117.71 million, which is 56.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,851,473,786.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: UNI) declined by 1.37% to $10.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 117.71 million, which is 56.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,851,473,786.00 as of today. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) decreased by 1.32% to $16.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 439.97 million, which is 61.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,451,568,010.00.

Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LINK) decreased by 1.32% to $16.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 439.97 million, which is 61.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,451,568,010.00. 467,009,549.52 1,000,000,000.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.19% to $5.85 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.16 million, a 17.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,475,966,839.00.

Circulating Supply: 937,179,450.90

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.19% to $5.85 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.16 million, a 17.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,475,966,839.00. 937,179,450.90 Not Available Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) decreased by 1.09% to $126.17 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $652.53 million, a 55.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,780,513,125.00.

Circulating Supply: 69,637,720.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LTC) decreased by 1.09% to $126.17 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $652.53 million, a 55.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,780,513,125.00. 69,637,720.73 84,000,000.00 Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.09% to $41921 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $1.26 million, a 69.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,668,275,532.00.

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

(CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.09% to $41921 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $1.26 million, a 69.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,668,275,532.00. 39,884.08 39,884.08 Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) decreased by 1.06% to $401.6 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $898.38 million, a 51.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $67,481,158,824.00.

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.