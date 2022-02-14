Ethereum May Be Controversial, But This Company Is Expanding It's Mining Capacity For ETH

Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

When people think of blockchain, they may often think of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency. According to some however, the value of blockchain is not in these technologies but what they represent: the redistribution of power.

It is this distinction that arguably marries blockchain to controversy and opposition. Comments from high-standing figures in traditional spaces like investment banking and government illuminate this idea. Business magnate Warren Buffett, for example, labeled cryptocurrency “rat poison squared,” while Donald Trump commented that “Bitcoin is a scam against the U.S. dollar.”

While some governments have found value in blockchain’s record-keeping abilities, most remain vehemently opposed to blockchain-powered financial activities. Every government except for El Salvador's, for example, refuses to recognize cryptocurrencies as legal tender, and some countries, like China and Egypt, have placed outright bans on them.

Blockchain’s core concept – decentralization – threatens to shift centuries’ worth of power dynamics and place more monetary control in the hands of ordinary people than ever before. But the process is long, arduous, and the end-point is not yet clear. Luckily, cryptocurrency exchanges have made it easy for businesses to profit as the larger story unfolds.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC) (CSE:BTC) (OTCQB:BTCWF) is one company that has reportedly made use of the blockchain conversation's stagnation. As a miner of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Bluesky has used blockchain-powered cryptocurrencies as investment vehicles and so have plenty of others. Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT), BIT Mining Ltd. (NYSE:BTCM) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) are just a few examples of corporations drawn to the cryptocurrency mining space.

Unlike its competitors, however, Bluesky sees value not only in mining Ethereum but also in using the Ethereum network for the development of proprietary technology. By reinvesting a portion of its digital currency mining profits, Bluesky aims to develop digital mining intellectual property that can be configured into a new revenue stream. On a similar note, Bluesky also sees potential in utilizing Ethereum’s smart contract infrastructure to develop advanced methodologies through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

As a tribute to its commitment to these verticals, Bluesky has categorized research and development as one of its core business priorities, and the company is already funneling capital into this vertical.

More Mining Machines

Bluesky recently announced that it received an order for $2.4 million worth of mining equipment at its primary mining facility.

Bluesky expects to place the mining rigs into full production very soon. Bluesky estimates that this addition of new hardware, along with the previously announced hardware delivery on Oct. 28, will add a combined 96,440 mega hash per second (MH/S) of mining power to the current Ethereum mining initiative.

The company suggests that an additional $800,000 of gross revenue per quarter will be added once all of the combined equipment from the two orders is put online. This metric is based on a forward-looking price target of ETH being valued at $5,550 per token.

"The addition of this GPU (graphic processing unit)-based mining equipment again extends our balanced approach of hardware mining types for diversified positioning for the crypto targets we mine. With this latest order, we are testing a new PandaMiner machine that is a hashing brute, and we hope to prove its value quickly so we can validate its value to our shareholders and investors and order more of this machine as we continue to increase and scale our overall mining horsepower,” Blue Sky Chief Operating Officer Anthony R. Pearlman said.

