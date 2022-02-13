Why This Crypto Strategist Thinks Altcoins Are Likely To Get Hit Hard

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 13, 2022 12:07 pm
Crypto strategist and the pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 514,000 Twitter followers that Altcoins are likely to get hit hard as capital rotates to less risky assets.

He says the crypto market is getting rid of ‘dead weight’ and warns Altcoins to face significant drawdowns. 

Talking about the Bitcoin Dominance Index, he says it looks incredibly bullish after holding support at 39.70%.

The Bitcoin Dominance Index measures the valuation of BTC against the market cap of all other crypto assets.

He says, “BTC dom vs alts. Alts look primed to get decimated here. BTC dom knocking at new highs = alt/btc pair breakdowns. Believe it or not, great for the market to get rid of dead weight for new growth later.”

Pentoshi also says that the pullback on February 10th and 11th showed the weakness in the altcoin market.

