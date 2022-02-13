Would You Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu For Your Valentine?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for your Valentine this year?

Ethereum: 14.5%

Dogecoin: 22.4%

Bitcoin: 26.8%

Shiba Inu: 29.7%

No, I would not buy crypto for my Valentine: 6.6%

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin received 26.8% support in this week’s study, making it the top choice. Despite an abundance of volatility in price action amid a broader cryptocurrency pullback, Bitcoin is only lower by 3.5% over the past month.

It’s no secret cryptocurrencies have traded lower in 2022 in sympathy with U.S. markets, which has been driven by concerns of Fed policy tightening. Shares of companies that are a part of the broader tech and crypto sector have also been trading lower for the year after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a 2-year high this month, which has pressured valuations.

Meanwhile, Ether, the cryptocurrency that powers the Ethereum network, received 14.5% of respondent support when asked if they’d give the 2nd-largest cryptocurrency by market cap to their Valentine in 2022.

Between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, investors thought Shiba Inu to be the better gift by a margin of 7.3% in this week’s study. 6.6% preferred not to give cryptocurrency as a gift altogether.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.