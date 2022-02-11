Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) increased by 7.04% to $190.73. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $366.35 million, a 55.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,925,673,689.00.

Circulating Supply: 20,529,168.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

LOSERS

BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) fell 3.0% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $179.89 million, which is 150.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,033,257,974.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 876,418,957.77

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 294,793,136.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,631,874,202.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.